D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 463,200 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 217.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.49% of Hostess Brands worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

