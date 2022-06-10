Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,823,422 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,823,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.89% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 470,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 140,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

