PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,912 Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 9.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 211.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INOD opened at $5.14 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.
Several research firms have commented on INOD. TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
