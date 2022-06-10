Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 283 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.27.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $332.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.73 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.18 and a 200-day moving average of $383.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

