PDT Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSHGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTSH opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Tile Shop Profile (Get Rating)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

