Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 227,692 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 227,692 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.32% of Cartesian Growth worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLBL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 289.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,837 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,572,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the fourth quarter worth $1,976,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLBL opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

