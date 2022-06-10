Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 724,128 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,128 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIII. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 8,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,392,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 120.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $1,950,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIII opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

