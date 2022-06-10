PDT Partners LLC Invests $89,000 in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NOW by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.71. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

