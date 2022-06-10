D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 128,177 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128,177 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.42% of Werner Enterprises worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WERN. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

About Werner Enterprises (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.