D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 475.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,053 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.73% of KAR Auction Services worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after buying an additional 292,934 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $15,161,000.

KAR stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

