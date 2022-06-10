Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 234,775 Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,775 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.82% of EJF Acquisition worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EJFA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

