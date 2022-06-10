10,474 Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

CNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $8.14 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.