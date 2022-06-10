D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $13.33 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,403 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.00% of Healthcare Services Group worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.19%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Healthcare Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.