Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,000 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.68% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,025,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 7,864.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,510,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,740,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZU opened at $9.78 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

