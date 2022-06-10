D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $13.63 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.30 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

