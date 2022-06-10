Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,694 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $239,091.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.05. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.98.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in CorVel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in CorVel by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

