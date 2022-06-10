D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 39,932 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Visteon by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

