PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,019 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MRC Global by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 448,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 221,857 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.85 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

