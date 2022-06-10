Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Shares of XPO opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.