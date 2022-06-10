Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,499 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of AVTR opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

