Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993,652 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.69% of Vaxart worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Vaxart stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

