Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

CMCO opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

