Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $117.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.94. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

