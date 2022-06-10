Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $396.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DE. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $428.11.

NYSE:DE opened at $345.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

