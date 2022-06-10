Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of BDSX opened at $2.08 on Friday. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

