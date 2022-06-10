10,352 Shares in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 92,543 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AxoGen by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.