PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,561 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 414,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Shares of GLRE opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.72 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $128.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.