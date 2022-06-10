PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Absolute Software by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Absolute Software by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Absolute Software by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $9.20 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -56.82%.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.