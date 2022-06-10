PDT Partners LLC Sells 4,927 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Navigator by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.57 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navigator presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

