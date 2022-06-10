PDT Partners LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,863 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.67 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.