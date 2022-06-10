PDT Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 25,531.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -1.31.

Alpha Pro Tech ( NYSEAMERICAN:APT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Ritota sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

