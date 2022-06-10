PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQZ. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after buying an additional 317,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 162,401 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Klavs F. Jensen purchased 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $50,427.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 353,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,647.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.71. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

