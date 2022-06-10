PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in RPC by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in RPC by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 141,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 117,349 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in RPC by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

NYSE RES opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. RPC’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,074,056 shares of company stock valued at $57,525,932. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

RPC Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.