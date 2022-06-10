PDT Partners LLC Invests $125,000 in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGEN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after buying an additional 2,166,238 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 83,380,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,341,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $211,781.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 213,661 shares of company stock worth $257,469 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.