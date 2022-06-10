PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,572 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director David G. Golden acquired 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,990 shares of company stock worth $308,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNED opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter.

BNED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

