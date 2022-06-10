PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 31,191 Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Oncorus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncorus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncorus by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 74,870 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONCR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

ONCR stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

