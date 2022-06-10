11,645 Shares in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 187.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSKE opened at $7.64 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

