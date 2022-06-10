PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Superior Industries International worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,567,867 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,135 shares of company stock valued at $206,554. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.29. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

