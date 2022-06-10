PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Provention Bio by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.75. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.70.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
