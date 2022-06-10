PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 91,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

RYAM opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

