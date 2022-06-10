PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Acutus Medical by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

AFIB opened at $0.66 on Friday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 740.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

