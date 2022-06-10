24,382 Shares in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Five Point by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Five Point by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $138,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,050.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,913 shares of company stock valued at $778,365 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.