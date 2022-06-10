PDT Partners LLC Invests $147,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
FBP opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
