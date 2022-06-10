Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Harrow Health worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 119,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,830,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HROW stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $205.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.99.
In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 28,557 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $192,759.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HROW. B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harrow Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.
Harrow Health Profile (Get Rating)
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harrow Health (HROW)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.