Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Harrow Health worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 119,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,830,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Shares of HROW stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $205.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 28,557 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $192,759.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HROW. B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harrow Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Harrow Health Profile (Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.