PDT Partners LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECVT opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

In other Ecovyst news, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

