Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MITEY has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MITEY stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

