Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MITEY has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MITEY stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

About Mitsubishi Estate (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.