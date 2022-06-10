Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

