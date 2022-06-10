Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.82) to €63.00 ($67.74) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.89) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.67.

OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

