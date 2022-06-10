nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

