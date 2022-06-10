Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. Flywire has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,124,891 shares of company stock worth $42,755,809 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Flywire by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

